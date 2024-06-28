Boyfriend allegedly shoots girlfriend, then dies by suicide in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people are dead after a domestic violence incident turned deadly in Murfreesboro on Thursday night.
Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting death of a woman by her boyfriend who then died by suicide.
The couple has been identified as Margarette Barksdale, 37, and James Shannon, 29.
Police said they found them in an upstairs bedroom of a townhome on Nightshade Drive around 8 p.m. after neighbors called 911.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigations indicated Shannon shot his girlfriend and then himself after a domestic altercation.
The case remains under investigation.
If you are in a domestic violence relationship or know someone who is, help is available. You can also contact the Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Center in Murfreesboro at 615-896-2012. Or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 at any time.
We know getting help may seem daunting, scary and complex. Below are some jumping-off points in your county.
All counties: Morning Star Sanctuary - (615) 860-0188 / Nurture the Next - (615) 383-0994 / The Mary Parrish Center - (615) 256-5959 / YWCA Nashville - (615) 983-5160
Bedford / Coffee County: Haven of Hope - (931) 728-1133
Cheatham County: Safe Haven of Cheatham County - (615) 681-5863
Cannon County: Cannon County S.A.V.E - (615)-563-6690
Clay County: Genesis House - (931) 525-1637
Davidson County: Family & Children Services - (615) 320-0591 / Family Safety Center - (615) 880-1100 / Jean Crowe Advocacy Center - (615) 862-4767
Dickson and Hickman Counties: Women Are Safe (931) 729-9885
Giles County: The Shelter, Inc. - (931) 762-1115
Grundy County: Families in Crisis, Inc. - (931) 473-6543
Houston / Montgomery Counties: Urban Methodist Urban Ministries Safehouse - (931) 648-9100
Maury County: Center of Hope - (931) 840-0916
Robertson / Sumner / Wilson Counties: HomeSafe Inc. - (615) 452-5439
Rutherford County: Domestic & Sexual Assault Center - (615) 896-7377
Williamson County: Bridges Domestic Violence Center - (615) 599-5777
