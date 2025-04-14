Brad Paisley and Lelan Statom do a bit of stand-up comedy for The Store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Brad Paisley and his team put on a night of stand-up comedy to fundraise for The Store, collecting more than $500,000 in donations.

The night — Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without — featured a full slate of comedians, but it also included our own Lelan Statom.

The Paisley family — Brad and his wife, Kimberly — founded The Store to provide those in need with free groceries and allow their customers select what they need for their individual families.

For more information on The Store, how to volunteer or donate, you can tap here.