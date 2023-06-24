Brandon Miller makes Antioch proud as the second pick in NBA Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Antioch's own Brandon Miller was the second pick in the NBA draft and is headed to the Charlotte Hornets.

The announcement was made Thursday night. It was a historic moment that Brandon Miller's godfather Mose Phillips Jr. had the chance to witness first hand.

He's known Brandon all his life and said he's been aiming high since he was a toddler.

"I'd go over to their house and Brandon is probably 3 years old, he would dribble a basketball down the hallway and shoot it up on top of the refrigerator," Phillips Jr. said.

It was just last year that the second pick in the NBA draft was walking the halls at Cane Ridge High School, trying his best not to draw too much attention despite towering over most.

"He stood out because he was the tallest person in the building. You know he's 6'8 or whatever it may be. But he didn't stand out because of his personality. He didn't stand out because of getting in trouble or anything like that. He stood out, but he just wanted to be a student," head boys basketball coach at Cane Ridge High School, Marlin Simms, said.

B Miller Congratulations from the Cane Ridge Famiky pic.twitter.com/tBtjgu0Tid — Cane Ridge Athletics (@cane_ridge) June 23, 2023

Despite receiving multiple offers from private schools asking him to leave Cane Ridge, Miller played basketball for Coach Simms during his entire high school career.

"That's the best word to use. We're proud. We can stick our chest out. We're Cane Ridge High School. And Brandon Miller came from Cane Ridge High School," Simms said.

The Miller family flew both Phillips Jr. and Simms to New York to watch the draft in person.

"He's put the city on the map," Phillips Jr, said.

For those who don't know him yet, those closest to Brandon say they can attest to his work ethic, and they're glad Antioch isn't a far drive to Charlotte.