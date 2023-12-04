'Brazen' Crash suspect leads police on pursuit in stolen crime scene van

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A driver allegedly stole a Metro Nashville Police Department Crime Scene Investigations van and lead police on a pursuit over the weekend.

Early Saturday morning, police were dispatched to an injury crash in Hermitage. From Anthony Street, you can see the debris left behind.

Police believe it all started on Prentiss Drive where the driver lost control of her vehicle. We take you through the scene of the crash in the video above.

Officers think the driver went airborne over the railroad tracks and landed on Old Hickory Boulevard where she crashed into multiple cars. One person was taken to the hospital.

A CSI officer rolled up on the crash and got out to see if everyone was okay. That's when they said the driver who caused the wreck got in the CSI van and took off.

Police chased her for miles all the way to Madison at Berkley and Coreland Drive. They said she got out and surrendered to police.

“That’s pretty brazen,” Neighbor Patrick Boyle said, "That’s like a movie."

Boyle missed all the commotion.

“There’s definitely crazy things that happen up and down Gallatin Road, doesn’t surprise me, I’m glad I was asleep for it,” Boyle said.

The driver was later identified a Bridget Johnson.

Metro Nashville Police Department Bridget Johnson

“You got nothing to lose I guess," Boyle said. "Just kind of doubling down on all your problems.”

Johnson was arrested for theft of the CSI van, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an injury accident, failure to render aid and having drug paraphernalia in her car. They reportedly found a vape pen, a burnt paper roll, and rolling paper.

"She must have not wanted to get caught," Boyle said.

The CSI van was not damaged, and police said nothing was missing from it.