Breaking ground: Titans move forward with new Nissan stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Leaders invested in the Tennessee Titans broke ground on the new Nissan stadium project Thursday afternoon.

The day marks the beginning of construction, not only the future stadium but a host of other developments along the East Bank.

The new venue will feature major upgrades, like brand-new tech throughout and a weather-resistant dome overhead.

The stadium, set to be a reality in three years, is meant to put Nashville on the map as an NFL map and potential home for Super Bowls.

It'll double as a stadium for Tennessee State University, a convention center and a major concert venue.

"It is for the fans all across this state," said Gov. Bill Lee.

"Your stadium will proudly represent the character, the soul, the diversity and the audacity of Nashville and Tennessee," added Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill.

As for the rest of the East Bank, Metro will build affordable housing and a new performing arts center that neighbors the stadium.

"New East Bank begins today," said Mayor Freddie O'Connell. "We will be leveraging private and public partnerships to greatly improve our infrastructure and make this one of the most connected areas our city has ever seen."

The $2 billion stadium project has the most backing by taxpayers in NFL history.

It's being paid for in 3 parts. The Titans are paying about a third, over $800 million, and the taxpayer is taking care of the rest through state and Metro bonds, which are $500 million and $760 million, respectively.

The stadium should be open for the 2027 season.