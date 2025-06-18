Breaking the digital divide in Nashville with a program that connects everyone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville program is helping bridge the technology gap for residents with limited digital experience, and it's about to make an even bigger impact thanks to new funding.

TechTies, a Metro Digital SkillsLink program, trains digital navigators who help people overcome technology barriers that can prevent them from accessing essential services.

"Access to digital opportunities, digital tools, and digital education is no longer a luxury. It is a necessity," said Oluwadamilola Dairo, director of Metro Action Commission.

Research shows Nashville has several "tech deserts"—areas with little to no internet access. According to data from Metro Nashville Information Technology Services (ITS), zip codes 37207, 37208, and 37211 have the highest number of residents without internet access at home by device.

Other demographics factor in, too. The three zip codes also have significant populations of Black, Latinx, and immigrant families. According to data from the United States Census Bureau (2020), Blacks and Latinos are significantly less likely to have access to home computers than are white, non-Latino individuals (42.0% and 41.8% compared to 66.3%). A third of the priority schools in Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) are also in these three zip codes.

This digital divide makes everyday tasks like paying bills, finding housing, or applying for jobs significantly more difficult for residents in these areas.

"A lot of people don't have internet access, they don't have access to computers," said Dwight Simmons, an accountant at Metro Action Commission who volunteers as a certified Digital Navigator.

Simmons spends several hours weekly in the lobby helping people use technology to overcome challenges like job hunting.

"You won't be able to take care of your family if you don't have access to the internet or computers to get the job done," Simmons said.

The program addresses varying levels of tech support needs across different demographics.

A recent commitment of $130,000 from Comcast will allow TechTies to train more people outside Metro government and provide free devices to more residents.

"It's not about technology, it's about how people can use it in their lives," said Pearl Amanfu, Digital Inclusion Officer for Metro Nashville.

For those interested in becoming digital navigators, free training sessions are available this summer at several library branches:



Bordeaux Library: Mondays from 10 AM to 1 PM, July 14, 21, 28, August 4, and August 11

Green Hills: Wednesdays from 4-6 PM, July 30 through September 17

Hermitage Library: Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, July 16, 17, and 18

How have you adapted your business model, customer service approach, or payment systems to ensure everyone in your community can access your services? Email your story to Hannah.McDonald@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.