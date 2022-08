NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Breast Cancer Awareness month is coming up in October and an event celebrating survivors and those living with breast cancer is coming to Music City.

The Susan G. Komen Greater Nashville 'More Than Pink Walk' is coming to the Cool Springs Galleria on October 15.

The event is free to register and anyone who raises $100 will get a t-shirt!

NewsChannel 5's Rhori Johnston will be emceeing the event which celebrates survivors and honors loved ones lost.