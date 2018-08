NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The newest inductees into the Music City Walk of Fame were announced Tuesday in Nashville.

This year’s group includes Brenda Lee, Ben Folds, Jeannie Seely and Ray Stevens.

They received the 81st, 82nd, 83rd and 84th stars on the Walk of Fame.

Each year, inductees are recognized for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville.