Brenda Lee's 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' is Tennessee's official holiday song

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Inside the Tennessee State Capitol, you'll find portraits and busts of men that have stood tall in Tennessee history. On Monday, they honored a woman — who may not exactly tower over anybody — but she casts a long shadow in the world of country music.

"This is a wonderful, wonderful honor," said Brenda Lee, a country music singer. "I thank everybody for staying with me for all these years and for supporting my career and being my friends."

Lee can stake her claim to fame, mostly, to one song — "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

The now holiday classic had an unlikely beginning. It was penned by Jewish songwriter Johnny Marks and sung by Lee when she was 13. She told reporters it was recorded here in Nashville during the heat of the summer to have it ready for the Christmas season.

"I think we all knew it was a magical song. And it proved to be, and the reason that was is because the people liked it too," said Lee.

The song reached a new generation of fans, decades later, when it was included in the 1990s classic "Home Alone."

"I watch it, and I think, 'Oh Lord, is that me up there singing? Is that my record?' because I still don’t believe it. I really don’t," recounted Lee.

But the biggest surprise came last year, when Rockin' raced up the Billboard Hot 100 charts to No. 1 for the first time ever.

"I never dreamed that. I mean, in the industry, you’re lucky if you even get in the charts," she said.

That brings us back to why Lee found herself at the State Capitol on Monday.

"We officially have made 'Rockin Around the Christmas Tree' the holiday song in the state of Tennessee," announced Rep. Jason Powell, a Democrat representing parts of Nashville.

Powell got the proclamation passed, nearly unanimously, earlier this year by the Tennessee House and Senate.

"Yay!!!!" exclaimed Lee.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was not scheduled to attend the celebration, but popped in and made some impromptu remarks.

"What a blessing you’ve been to this state. People love you and you know you’re a beloved treasure for this state," said Gov. Lee, no relation. "This is just a small way to actually forever honor what you’ve been and your contributions for this state."

There may be something else that sets Brenda Lee apart from those other Towering Tennesseans — she's more than eager to share the credit.

"None of us ever do it alone, do we?" said Brenda. "I’m not the only one to thank in this circle. It’s the A team of musicians, it’s Owen Bradley, it’s the Anita Kersingers."

Later, she humbly added, "I think anybody could have sang it, I’m just lucky I had it."

