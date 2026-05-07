Brent Taylor launches bid for Tennessee’s redrawn 9th District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — State Sen. Brent Taylor announced Thursday he is running for Tennessee’s newly redrawn 9th Congressional District after Tennessee lawmakers approved a Republican-backed congressional map that reshapes the longtime Memphis-based district and could boost GOP chances in the seat. Taylor launched his campaign with endorsements from U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty.

“We are at a defining moment in Tennessee’s history and an even more pivotal moment for the future of our country,” Taylor wrote in a post on X. “I’m running for Tennessee’s Ninth Congressional District to stand with President Donald Trump and cement Tennessee’s conservative legacy for generations to come.”

The newly approved congressional map redraws Tennessee’s longtime Memphis-centered 9th District and stretches it eastward toward Middle Tennessee suburbs as part of a broader Republican-led redistricting effort backed by President Donald Trump.

Blackburn said in Taylor’s campaign release that he is “exactly who President Trump needs in Washington,” while Hagerty praised Taylor’s focus on crime and public safety in Memphis.

Taylor has represented Tennessee Senate District 31 since 2022. He lives in the Eads community in Shelby County with his wife, Kimberly.