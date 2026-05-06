Tennessee Republicans advance redistricting map after overnight impasse over new congressional districts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Republicans advanced a proposed congressional redistricting map out of committee after an overnight impasse, setting the stage for a full floor debate in both chambers.

The Republican-backed map carves Shelby County into three different congressional districts and keeps Nashville divided among three districts as well. The Democratic version of the map, which would have kept Memphis and Nashville whole, failed in committee.

In the House, the new congressional map passed in the House Congressional Redistricting Committee and the House Finance Ways and Means Committee. In the Senate, the map passed in the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Finance Committee.

Several companion bills also cleared their required committees. A bill that would change the candidate filing deadline passed in both the necessary House and Senate committees. A bill that repeals a previous Tennessee law banning redistricting between federal censuses also passed the required committees.

Public opposition to the map was swift and vocal. Audience members broke chamber rules and began chanting in protest during the proceedings. A similar scene played out in the House. It took several minutes for state troopers to clear the committee room, and once that happened, legislative leadership decided not to allow members of the public back in for the rest of the day. Only journalists were permitted to remain.

State Sen. John Stevens (R-Huntington) defended the Republican approach. "Tennessee is a conservative state and our congressional representation in Washington should reflect that," Stevens said.

Stevens was direct about the map's political purpose. "We are attempting to maximize the chances that the congressional delegation of Tennessee will maintain a Republican majority of the U.S. House of Representatives. That is our intent," Stevens said.

Democrats brought in Congressman Steve Cohen of Memphis, who could lose his longtime seat if the map passes, to speak against the proposal. "The people of Tennessee will lose. This is a loser for the people of Tennessee," Cohen said.

"If you don't have a Democratic congressman, you're gonna be up a creek without a paddle. And I was the paddle," Cohen said about being able to fight for local priorities during the Biden administration.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams also testified in opposition. "This body is being asked to dismantle the protections that helped bury the abomination that was Jim Crow," Abrams said.

The Republican-proposed map advanced out of Senate Judiciary Committee with 9 ayes and 2 noes. The Democratic version failed, receiving 2 ayes and 9 noes.

If the Republican bills advance as anticipated, it sets the stage for a floor debate in both the House and Senate Thursday over whether the congressional map should be redrawn, with a primary election months away.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.