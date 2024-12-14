Brentwood house intentionally set on fire, per fire officials

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been two weeks since a fire broke out at a Brentwood home on Warner Court.

Allen Whitt says the house where his ex-wife and two daughters lived was completely burnt days before Thanksgiving.

"It's just disbelief that someone would do such a thing. It's such a loss," he said. "They burnt down my kids' house and the house [of] the mother of my children. I mean, that is an attack."

Thankfully, he says no one was in the house, not even any of the pets.

But that day, Allen says he found what looks like a Molotov cocktail on the property.

"It switched from loss to anger, about how could somebody do this?" he asked.

The Brentwood Fire Department confirmed to NewsChannel 5 that this was a purposeful fire. They've since passed the investigation off to the Brentwood Police Department.

Because it's an active case, Brentwood police could not confirm it was arson or involved a Molotov cocktail.

To generate leads, Allen started sharing flyers online, hoping to get some answers.

"We thought Brentwood was safe — it's one of the reasons why we moved here," he explained. "To have something unresolved and unsolved is...we need closure."

If you have any information about this case, please call the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160.

You can also contact Allen by visiting his website or by emailing brentwoodarson@gmail.com. On the flyer, it says there could be a $10,000 reward.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.