Brentwood police investigating shooting involving father and son

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Brentwood Police Department is investigating after an incident between a father and son ended with gunfire Monday night.

The shooting was reported just before 7:00p.m. on Brentwood Pointe, according to Brentwood Assistant Police Chief, Richard Hickey.

According to police, a 72-year-old father and his 44-year-old son were arguing, when the son was shot by the father.

Both son and father are hospitalized and receiving treatment, police said.

Asst. Chief Hickey said they hoped to interview both the father and son about what happened after they were treated.

It's unclear at this point what charges could be filed.

There are resources for people and families affected by domestic violence. The Tennessee Domestic Violence Helpline is available 24/7 at 1-800-356-6767.

According to the state, there were more than 69,000 domestic violence incidents reported in Tennessee in 2020. Earlier this month, Gov. Bill Lee proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the state of Tennessee.

