Brentwood woman dies in boating accident as officials urge holiday safety on waterways

MT. JULIET, Tenn. — A Brentwood woman died Thursday evening after becoming trapped by a boat's engine on Center Hill Lake near Hurricane Marina. The tragedy comes as law enforcement agencies prepare for increased patrols during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

With perfect weather conditions expected, waterways across the region are likely to experience heavy traffic, prompting officials to emphasize safety precautions for boaters.

"This is one of the best July 4 weather weekends we've had," said one TWRA boat investigator, Captain Josh Landrum.

The busy holiday weekend means more boats on the water, and multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), will be monitoring waterways closely.

"When we roll through there, we make sure everyone's having a good time, but also everyone is going through at proper speed," said a law enforcement officer patrolling the lake.

TWRA boat investigator Captain Josh Landrum says their presence isn't meant to dampen the holiday spirit.

"Unfortunately, some people call us the fun police. That is not by no means what our agency or the officers want. We want people to have fun. We just wanted to be safe," Landrum said.

Landrum emphasized the unique dangers that lakes present to boaters and swimmers.

"The lake environment can be different. It's generally darker water, murkier water," Landrum said. "Even if you can swim, an object may be underwater; wear a life jacket."

Landrum encouraged nighttime boaters heading out to view fireworks this weekend to check their navigation lights before departing and ensure everyone on board has a life vest.

Jonathan Rochelle, who was boating with his family, including several young children, made sure everyone understood safety rules before leaving the dock.

"It's crazy out there. Luckily, the kids aren't old enough, so I don't have to worry about them tubing or anything," Rochelle said.

But amid all the safety precautions, Rochelle's family hasn't forgotten another important rule.

"What's the second rule? Have fun," his child responded when asked about boating rules.

Officials remind boaters that children 12 and under are required by law to wear a life vest at all times when on the water.

