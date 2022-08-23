‘Bribery and kickback conspiracy:’ Rep. Glen Casada, former chief of staff indicted on federal fraud charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee State Representative, Glen Casada, and his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges including conspiracy to commit bribery and kickbacks.

According to the indictment, beginning in October 2019, Casada, Cothren, as well as another conspirator engaged in a fraudulent scheme to enrich themselves "by exploiting Casada and the other conspirator’s official positions as legislators to obtain State approval of Phoenix Solutions as a Mailer Program vendor to provide constituent mail services to members of the Tennessee General Assembly."

This reportedly began after Cothren's resignation.

That additional conspirator is also a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives, however, has not yet been named.

The three also allegedly sought to obtain state funds for Phoenix Solutions, Casada’s political consulting business and a political consulting business that was owned by the other conspirator.

The indictment continues, stating that Casada and the additional conspirator told members of the Tennessee General Assembly that Phoenix Solutions was run by a person named "Matthew Phoenix," when it was allegedly run by Cothren and Phoenix was a fictitious person.

The three individuals reportedly concealed their involvement by submitting fake invoices to the state for the purpose of funneling money from the state to Phoenix Solutions through the companies' bank accounts.

More than $50,000 was allegedly received from the state in 2020 for these companies.

Casada and Cothren are charged with conspiracy to commit the following offenses: theft from programs receiving federal funds; bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds; honest services wire fraud; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Both were arrested at their homes Tuesday morning. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison. Additionally, the indictment contains a forfeiture allegation, meaning the government is seeking to recover all the proceeds of the alleged crimes.

December 2001 – Elected to Tennessee House of Representatives, representing House District 63 (Williamson County), for first of 11 terms

January 8, 2019 – Elected House Speaker for what would be the shortest stint as House Speaker in Tennessee history

April 23, 2019 – Passes Gov. Bill Lee’s school voucher plan in House by one vote. NewsChannel 5 Investigates later reveals allegations that Casada had offer Rep. John Mark Windle a promotion to general in the National Guard in exchange for his vote.

May 2019 – Racist and sexist texting messages between Casada and aide Cade Cothren, first uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates, brings calls for his resignation and a vote of no confidence by House GOP Caucus; Casada eventually agrees to resign as House Speaker

August 2, 2019 – Resignation as House Speaker becomes official

November 2019 – Easily re-elected to House seat

January 8, 2021 – Early on a Monday morning, FBI executes search warrants Casada’s home, as well as his legislative office. The former Speaker was still in his bathrobe when agents arrived. The FBI also search the homes and offices of state Reps. Robin Smith and Todd Warner, as well as Cothren’s home.

November 2021 – Casada announces he will retire from legislature at end of 2022

March 8, 2022 – Robin Smith pleads guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud, agrees to cooperate with on-going criminal investigation of Casada and others

May 2022 – Casada loses bid for Williamson County Clerk

