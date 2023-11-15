Bricks Cafe in Brentwood closing after 15 years of service, last day of service on November 21

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bricks Cafe in Brentwood is closing up shop after 15 years. The restaurant announced this via Facebook.

The restaurant stated in part that:

"The recovery from the business downturn we encountered during the pandemic has been slow and not put us in a position to meet the large rent adjustment and terms a new lease would have demanded."

Bricks' continued stating that attempts to negotiate an alternative to closing were unsuccessful.

Their last day of service will be November 21.

Their full statement can be read below:

"Bricks Cafe has operated in Brentwood for over 15 years. It has become more than just a place to dine; it has been a neighborhood hub for special occasions, celebrations, and a haven for those seeking a comforting meal with friendly familiar faces. It is with great sadness for the ownership and staff that we are unable to continue to serve the community. Unfortunately, the recovery from the business downturn we encountered during the pandemic has been slow and not put us in a position to meet the large rent adjustment and terms a new lease would have demanded. Attempts to negotiate an alternative to closing were unsuccessful. Bricks would like to thank everyone in the community who has supported us throughout the years and we invite you to come by to say goodbye before our last day of service November 21st. "