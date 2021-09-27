Bridgestone Arena launches new vaccine, test pass for concerts, sports

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Bridgestone Arena announced Monday a new partnership with healthcare company to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The arena partnered with CLEAR Health Pass mobile application for fan entry into events held at the venue. The first event it will be in place for will be the Harry Styles concert on Sept. 29. That event requires proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours prior to entering Bridgestone Arena.

The alignment comes after Bridgestone Arena announced that all guests aged 12 and older will have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test administered by a healthcare professional within 72 hours prior to the event. That information must includes the fan's name and the date of the test to attend all Nashville Predators games or arena events.

"We've made a commitment to our fans that with their input, we would shape our protocols to make attending an event at Bridgestone Arena as easy and safe as possible," Bridgestone Arena and Nashville Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said. "Partnering with CLEAR Health Pass allows us to do just that. The CLEAR Health Pass intuitive app allows guests to easily access the Arena, and will expedite entry, making for a more comfortable experience for 17,159 of the best fans in sports and fans of the biggest shows on tour."

The CLEAR Health Pass is a free mobile app that securely houses COVID-19 vaccination and test information.

Predators fans and all Bridgestone Arena attendees ages 18 and older are encouraged to utilize the CLEAR Health Pass app to make entry into the venue as smooth as possible.

All Bridgestone Arena entrances, including the two main ones at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Broadway and Demonbreun Street, will accept the CLEAR Health Pass for venue access.

Anyone unable to use the CLEAR Health Pass must follow all Bridgestone Arena entry protocols.

How it works

To enroll and complete your CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Bridgestone Arena, follow the below steps: