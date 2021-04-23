Bridgestone Arena to hold first non-sporting event in more than 400 days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday, the first non-sporting event will be held at Bridgestone Arena in more than 400 days.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the entertainment industry. Shows at venues of all sizes ranging from Bridgestone arena to more intimate settings like the famous Exit/In were canceled for months.

Bridgestone Arena allowed Predators fans to return at limited capacity in late January. And this week, capacity was increased to 33 percent or about 5,700 people - just in time for shows and concerts to return to the venue.

The Mike Epps In Real Life Comedy Tour will be the first non-sporting event to be held in the arena in 413 days. The last non-sporting event was Dan + Shay on March 7, 2020.