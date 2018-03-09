Briley Announces Run to Stay in Mayor's Office

Fair
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Just two days after being sworn in as Mayor following Megan Barry's resignation from office, David Briley announced he would run for mayor in the upcoming special election.
The election was set for August. The winner of that special election will hold the office until the next regularly-scheduled Mayoral election in August 2019
"The city right now needs stability, and I am committed to providing that to the city, and keeping us moving forward in these times," Briley said.