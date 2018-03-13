Briley To Announce Plans For Fort Negley, Greer Stadium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The future of Greer Stadium and Fort Negley Park is expected to be announced Tuesday.
A news conference has been scheduled for 10 a.m. with Nashville Mayor David Briley.
Briley is expected to announce city funding to "demolish and deconstruct the stadium" once home to the Nashville Sounds – according to a Facebook post made Monday night by a board member of Friends of Fort Negley.
Briley is also expected to announce that the city is working on plans on how to properly honor the location's history.
The board president called this "exciting news." There's been much debate over what to do with the land, which is located about a mile south of downtown.
Earlier this year, developers pulled their plans to redevelop the area around Fort Negley after archeologists discovered what they believe are Civil War-era graves.
Historians said as many as 800 slaves died while working there during the Civil War.
Supporters have long said the land should be preserved as part of Nashville's history and it now appears it will.