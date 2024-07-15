"Brilliant": Family holds celebration of life for late Nashville promoter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens gathered at Centennial Park Sunday to remember Emily Bradley, a Nashville events promoter, eclectic spirit, and loyal daughter.
The celebration of life comes months after the 44-year-old's body was found in Whites Creek in March.
Police say it was a homicide, although they're still investigating the case and who is at fault.
While they fight for answers in her case, close friends and family wanted to remember her in the best way they knew how: with a dance, music, and friend-filled celebration.
"Well she as brilliant. In different ways, brilliant," said her father Nick Bradley. "We were best friends. I guess I miss everything."
If you know anything about Emily or her case, her loved ones are asking you to call police.
"Justice," said her father. "We seek justice."
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”
-Rhori Johnston