"Brilliant": Family holds celebration of life for late Nashville promoter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dozens gathered at Centennial Park Sunday to remember Emily Bradley, a Nashville events promoter, eclectic spirit, and loyal daughter.

The celebration of life comes months after the 44-year-old's body was found in Whites Creek in March.

Police say it was a homicide, although they're still investigating the case and who is at fault.

While they fight for answers in her case, close friends and family wanted to remember her in the best way they knew how: with a dance, music, and friend-filled celebration.

"Well she as brilliant. In different ways, brilliant," said her father Nick Bradley. "We were best friends. I guess I miss everything."

If you know anything about Emily or her case, her loved ones are asking you to call police.

"Justice," said her father. "We seek justice."