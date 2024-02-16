Bringing healthcare services to the Bordeaux community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Millions of people across the country live in healthcare deserts including right here in Middle Tennessee. It means getting to a doctor's office is a lot harder.

Nashville General Hospital is working to change that in the Bordeaux community.

Robert Taylor has lived in the community for 25 years. He said finding a doctor close by isn’t easy.

"We don’t have anything in this community that can provide any type of healthcare services other than going to Nashville General Hospital or finding an Urgent Care on West End or somewhere," Bordeaux Resident Robert Taylor.

Nashville General Hospital’s CEO Dr. Joseph Webb, a Tennessee State University graduate wanted to change that.

"Populations need access to quality healthcare. They shouldn’t have to travel long distances to gain access," Nashville General Hospital CEO Dr. Joseph Webb said.

Because of the need, Dr. Webb and his team went to work, and after several years the Nashville Healthcare Center on Clarksville Pike is almost ready to start serving the community.

"The healthcare services will consist of primary care physicians, internal medicine family practice, as well as specialty care," Dr. Webb said.

Taylor says the people in Bordeaux deserve first-class healthcare services nearby because some people struggle with transportation.

"There’s only one bus route that comes this direction, and it’s not as frequent as you would see on other major corridors," Taylor said.

He knows this facility will only enhance the community he calls home.

"It changes my own perspective on what I have to do, especially with seven children, and to have something right around the corner now is truly a blessing and Godsend," Taylor said.

They're still putting the finishing touches on the building, but the Nashville Healthcare Center is expected to open to the public in the next few weeks.

The new healthcare center is located at 4007 Clarksville Pike in Nashville.

