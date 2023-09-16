'We are so proud': Student Laurel Cox serves on TN Board of Education

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "I'm a voice for not just myself, but everyone across the state," Laurel Cox, senior at Cascade High School in Bedford County, said.

Laurel was chosen to serve on the Tennessee State Board of Education as a student representative for one year. As a board member, she has the same responsibilities as everyone else there, including voting on important issues and making amendments. She also gets to visit schools throughout the state and ask students questions, taking their feedback to the board.

"I want to serve in the position that others can't to ask the questions and put the personal input in for all of the students across the state," Cox said. "I feel like my role is different than the other board members, because mine is all about how it will direct me and my school system."

Cox is new to the Board of Education, but she has had many other leadership roles. She has been a part of 4H, one of the largest youth development organizations in America, and the Future Farmers of America (FFA), a youth leader organization that prepares youth for success through agricultural education. Last year, at 16 years old, she served as the Middle Tennessee Regional President in FFA.

"I was serving and leading all of middle Tennessee, every chapter that is encompassed within middle Tennessee region." Cox said.

This doesn't come without challenges. Cox said it's easy to question yourself because of your age.

"A lot of people look at the age and think you don't have an understanding of what you're doing and what you're talking about," Cox said. "To an extent it kind of comes back on you, where you see people who have so much more experience than you and you kind of start questioning yourself."

However, Cox said she knows the skills she has and always comes back to that reality. She grew up on a farm; she is a third generation farmer and agriculturalist. She is passionate about agriculture, so much so that she hopes to do a veterinary program after graduating high school.

"I know what I bring to the table," Cox said. "I know the skills and the experiences that I have, and that is really what's kept me confident throughout all of this."

She is not alone, either.

“We are so proud of Laurel and all she has achieved in her high school journey; this appointment to serve on the Tennessee State Board of Education is so exciting and such an honor,” said Bedford County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tammy Garrett. “She has worked incredibly hard, and the skills she has developed and her knowledge of the agriculture industry is inspiring. Laurel is a true role model for other students and will be a wonderful asset and student voice on this board.”

She will serve on the board until August 3, 2024.