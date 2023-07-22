Bringing health and wellness screenings to rural areas after the pandemic

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds took advantage of an opportunity to receive free health screenings in Sumner County during the Health and Wellness Expo, organized by Meharry Medical College and West Eastland Church of Christ.

The event provided a chance for residents to explore the healthcare services available in the area, benefiting particularly those without insurance coverage.

For Betty Watkins, a longtime resident of Sumner County, the Tennessee-Meharry Medical College HBCU Wellness Project's Health and Wellness Expo is an annual event she eagerly looks forward to.

Betty emphasizes the importance of bringing the expo to Sumner County, as it helps people who lack transportation access vital healthcare services they might otherwise miss out on.

The expo proved to be a significant event, as it was the first time back in-person since COVID-19 hit. With dozens of vendors participating, the community had the opportunity to explore various offerings.

Dr. Deidra McClain from Goodlettsville Smiles, a dentist, believes that events like this provide crucial exposure to the available healthcare options in the community.

"It just lets people know what’s here. Some people just don’t know they just don’t get out but free stuff brings them out. I’m okay with that," Dr. McClain said.

Free screenings were also offered, as Georgia Wright from Gallatin mentioned, emphasizing the importance of such opportunities for people who may not have the means to pay for regular check-ups.

Victor Foreman, Pastor of West Eastland Church of Christ, recognized the potential impact of such expos.

“This is probably going to save somebody’s life," Pastor Foreman said.

In addition to the screenings and services, the event featured several door prizes, giveaways and refreshments, making it an enjoyable and informative experience for attendees.