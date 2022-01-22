Watch
Bristol man charged after officer involved shooting incident

Police lights
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jan 22, 2022
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is facing charges after being accused of criminal actions that led to an officer involved shooting in Sullivan County.

In the early morning hours of January 21 the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigated a shooting that occurred on Riley Hollow Road.

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputies spotted 54-year-old Alan Coulter driving a truck down Hickory Tree Road in Sullivan County.

Alan Coulter
Deputies attempted a traffic stop but Coulter refused to stop and drove to a property located on Riley Hollow Road.

Coulter abandoned the truck and ran to an outbuilding. When deputies approached the structure, Coulter fired a shot through the door, striking one of the deputies. The deputy remains hospitalized.

Coulter barricaded himself inside the building and refused to talk with deputies.

In the following hours, Coulter fired shots at the deputies, causing deputies to return fire. Coulter was not injured during the exchange.

Around 9:30 a.m. Coulter was taken into custody.

TBI agents received warrants charging Coulter with two counts of attempted first degree murder, one county of reckless endangerment, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of use of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

