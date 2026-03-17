No structure fire found on Broadway between 2nd & 4th Ave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Broadway between 2nd Ave and 4th Ave was closed due to a reported structure fire.
Someone reported seeing flames in one of the ducts and Nashville Fire responded. They have since cleared the scene,
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Nashville woman makes history as first recorded Black female violin maker in U.S.
Eric Pointer brings us a story that strikes all the notes — blending history, music and breaking barriers. It's amazing what's happening in Music City. Enjoy!
- Carrie Sharp