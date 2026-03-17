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No structure fire found on Broadway between 2nd & 4th Ave

Fire Alarm
Devin Crawford/WTVF
Fire Alarm
Fire Alarm
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Broadway between 2nd Ave and 4th Ave was closed due to a reported structure fire.

Someone reported seeing flames in one of the ducts and Nashville Fire responded. They have since cleared the scene,

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