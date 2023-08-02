Broadway entertainers making their concerns heard at Metro Council meeting about proposed noise ordinance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Broadway entertainers made sure Metro Council heard them last night as they are fighting a bill to limit how loud they could play their music. Council ended up passing an amended version of the noise ordinance.

The bill was first proposed because Metro Police said the loud music on Broadway made it difficult for them to hear each other, posing a security concern.

However, the rules were too strict and unclear — like requiring all speakers to face away from doors or windows. The amended version now specifies that speakers within 10 feet of an open door or window have to be oriented towards the inside of the building instead of directing music towards the street.

The amended noise ordinance also includes short-term rentals, cracking down on tourists hosting loud parties.

The entertainers who spoke at last night's meeting want to make sure they aren't unfairly targeted.

"There are several exemptions for government-sponsored events," said Catheirn Rogers with ICON Entertainment. "The Grand Prix that's coming up, CMA Fest, 4th of July, New Year's Eve, where hundreds of thousands of people are present and the threat to public health and safety would be much higher, yet these events are exempt."

"Part of our job as entertainers is to create joy. And it's hard to create joy when you have limits and restrictions on what you can do," said Broadway entertainer, Scott Collier.

Another new point in this legislation is that MNPD would be required to report back to Council in 90 days after the bill is passed to let them know if it made a difference.

It goes up for a third and final vote at the next council meeting