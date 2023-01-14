Broadway shooting suspect who injured woman arrested in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The suspect of a Jan. 5 shooting on 16th Avenue South and Broadway that left one woman injured is in custody in Memphis Friday.

Karl Terry, 30, has been identified by Metro police as the suspected gunman in this shooting.

Terry was arrested by law enforcement in Shelby County while attending a court proceeding after a request was made by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The suspect will be brought back to Nashville on charges of aggravated assault, using a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon, kidnapping and vandalism. Terry has multiple prior convictions related to robberies in Chicago, says Metro police.

The shooting on Jan. 5 began when a 22-year-old female victim and her friend were arguing with Terry at a bar on Demonbreun Street. An investigation into the shooting by Metro police Detective Zachary Maxa shows that the argument continued outside of the bar, and Terry allegedly followed the women in his vehicle.

At the intersection of 16th Avenue South and Broadway, Terry rolled down his window and shouted at the women before firing a shot at the vehicle carrying the women, according to information gathered during the investigation. The victim received a non-life threatening wound to her upper back.

