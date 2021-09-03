'Broken TVA structure' knocks out power to thousands in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A "broken TVA structure" has knocked out power to thousands of Middle Tennessee Electric customers in Murfreesboro.

MTE reported the outage Friday, saying crews are working to repair a broken TVA structure. More than 4,000 customers were without power.

Outage Update:



Our Control Center reports a broken TVA structure is the cause and their crews are working to restore it. Please see the image attached regarding our phone systems.



To learn more about outages and outage reporting, please visit https://t.co/VmsMuEFVJR. https://t.co/v0Tqi4C8aI pic.twitter.com/MfarcEOAa4 — MidTnElectric (@MidTnElectric) September 3, 2021

The outage has also caused an overwhelming number of calls for MTE’s phone system. They asked customers to report an outage through their web portal or the myMTEMC app.

It’s unclear when power would be restored.