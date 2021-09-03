Watch
'Broken TVA structure' knocks out power to thousands in Murfreesboro

WTVF
Posted at 12:49 PM, Sep 03, 2021
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A "broken TVA structure" has knocked out power to thousands of Middle Tennessee Electric customers in Murfreesboro.

MTE reported the outage Friday, saying crews are working to repair a broken TVA structure. More than 4,000 customers were without power.

The outage has also caused an overwhelming number of calls for MTE’s phone system. They asked customers to report an outage through their web portal or the myMTEMC app.

It’s unclear when power would be restored.

