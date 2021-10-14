Brother in custody after allegedly killing sibling in shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The brother of a killed teen is now the primary suspect in the homicide investigation of his sibling's death and now in custody after hiding in a trash can.

Metro Nashville Police Department homicide unit detectives issued an arrest warrant for Rodale Lewis, 23, and brought him into custody late Wednesday, police said. He is the suspect in the case for allegedly killing his younger brother Latherious Lewis, 15, in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue South in Edgehill. In the murder case, Lewis is accused of shooting his brother in the back following a fight between the two, police said.

The Lewis brothers are the sister to Diamond Lewis, who just entered a guilty plea for the death of Kyle Yortlets.

Detectives had been looking for Rodale Lewis for the past several days knowing that he was wanted for questioning in the murder of his brother, and he was also wanted on outstanding warrants in Alabama, police said.

Metro authorities located Lewis in a black Lincoln MKZ at a parking lot off Dickerson Pike. With assistance from a THP helicopter, detectives followed for more than an hour until he stopped in a drug store parking lot on Harding Place in south Nashville, police said. At that point, detectives moved in to take Lewis into custody. Police said he used his Lincoln to hit and push the undercover police vehicles out of his path and escape. The helicopter continued to follow the Lincoln as Lewis drove to the area of Ed Temple Boulevard and Vance Street in North Nashville where he fled on foot and hid in a trash can until he was taken into custody.

In addition to criminal homicide, authorities charged Lewis with evading arrest, aggravated assault on a first responder for hitting occupied police vehicle, being a fugitive from Alabama, and drug possession. He is being held in jail without bond.

