Kyle Yorlets case: Teens expected to take plea deal in Nashville musician's killing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teenagers accused in the killing of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets will be back in court Tuesday and are expected to take plea deals in the case.

The Davidson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that one of the accused, Diamond Lewis, appeared in court Monday, where she was expected to take a plea deal. However, she declined to accept it after the recent death of her brother.

The DA’s office expects Lewis to be back in court for a 9 a.m. hearing, this time with Decorrius Wright, where they both could take the plea deals.

Last month, a judge determined that Lewis and Wright would be tried separately. A trial date for Lewis was set for Oct. 25.

Both Lewis and Wright face several charges relating to the shooting death of Kyle Yorlets. On February 7, 2019, Yorlets was fatally shot during a robbery in the alley outside his home. He was 24 years old.

Submitted Kyle Yorlets

Five teens in total were linked to his murder. At the time of his death, the suspects ranged in age from 12 to 16 years old.

Lewis, who is accused of robbing Yorlets, and Wright, who is accused of pulling the trigger of the gun that killed him, are both being tried as adults. The three other young suspects remain in the juvenile system.