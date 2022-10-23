Brown Skin Brunchin' - a way for Nashville women of color to meet and network.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Women of color in the Nashville area who are looking to make friends and network can do so over French toast and mimosas.

It can be hard as an adult to meet people and make friends outside of work in a new city, especially for minority women. Which is why two best friends, Lillian Jackson and Melissa Mason, started Brown Skin Brunchin'.

They started this in 2018 when the two friends moved to opposite coasts away from each other and wanted to find new friends in their areas. They both hosted a brunch open for black and brown women to join.

Co-Founder, Lillian Jackson said she never thought this idea of brunch would spread like wildfire over social media and by word of mouth. Brown Skin Brunchin' started a website and app, and now brunches are held once a month in 80 cities across the country and in the Caribbean.

Jackson said the sisterhood that is developed over these brunches is so important.

"It's a safe space where we can talk about some of the challenges that we're having during the week or just in life in general, and the other person just gets it because they face those same challenges as you," said Jackson.

Alisa Hampton, the Nashville Ambassador, said she decided to go to one of these brunches here in Nashville, and ended up meeting Jackson there.

They hit it off and soon Jackson asked her to lead Brown Skin Brunchin' in Nashville.

Hampton said women from all over have joined, whether they are from here, or just stopping by when visiting.

"To meet all these women, they're like 'oh reach out to me when you're having more events, it's growing, people are loving it," said Hampton. "Every time I have a new brunch, they join the app, and we can all communicate through that app and let each other know what cities we've been to and how we enjoyed all the other brunches whenever we travel."

They are having the October brunch Sunday at STK Nashville starting at 1 p.m.

Tickets to join are only $10 every brunch, which goes towards keeping the app and website running smoothly. You can RSVP for Nashville brunches here.