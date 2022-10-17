Brrr: Middle Tennessee freeze warning could impact mums

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At first, the drought impacted pumpkin farmers. Now, folks who bought mums need to protect them from frost this week.

Excited kids like Olivia Antun are frolicking through pumpkin patches as it finally feels like fall. At Flying Ghost Pumpkin Patch on White Bridge Road, people are getting their fall décor together.

For Jessica Eichman, that means getting a mum.

"Well, they’re so showy, and they’re just a nice, beautiful puff ball of color. They’re easy to care for. You just stick it wherever surround the pot with pumpkins, you don’t even have to plant it in the ground," Eichman said.

A freeze warning is in effect for Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Eichman didn't realize plants and blooming mums are at risk.

"That has not been part of my calculus. I’m just looking for pretty stuff, but now you’ve got me thinking I need to be careful about where I put my mum," Eichman said.

According to Justin Speakman, they had to get frost cloth to protect these mums.

"Keeps um’ from dying," Speakman said.

Some farmers are hustling to get all their mums sold, so they don't have to keep covering up dozens of mums.

"From what I’ve been told by our growers, if they’re not bloomed out yet, they’re actually safe from the frost," Speakman said, "The frost only kills the flower once it’s bloomed."

Eichman is hoping hers will make it. "I’m thinking ahead, I want it to look spectacular in the next couple of weeks," Eichman said.

And for the little ones, the Halloween countdown has begun.