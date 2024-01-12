Brrrrrr: Storm 5 Alert coming for Monday-Tuesday ahead of cold, snow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Temperatures will dip below freezing on Sunday and stay below freezing until Thursday of next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning will likely have single-digit low temperatures with wind chill values near or below zero. With this very cold air mass in place, any snow that falls will have no trouble accumulating.

Snow showers are expected late Sunday night throughout Martin Luther King Jr. Day and may not taper off until midday Tuesday. Minor to moderate accumulations are possible with highly variable totals across the area, meaning some get more and some get less.

