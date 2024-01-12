Brrrrrr: Storm 5 Alert coming for Monday-Tuesday ahead of cold, snow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Temperatures will dip below freezing on Sunday and stay below freezing until Thursday of next week.
Tuesday and Wednesday morning will likely have single-digit low temperatures with wind chill values near or below zero. With this very cold air mass in place, any snow that falls will have no trouble accumulating.
Snow showers are expected late Sunday night throughout Martin Luther King Jr. Day and may not taper off until midday Tuesday. Minor to moderate accumulations are possible with highly variable totals across the area, meaning some get more and some get less.
Carrie and Amy recommend:
“Austin Pollack shows us the really cool art of Nashville artist, Herb Williams, whose work is featured all over the world. What really caught my attention was his story of being lost and found through his work after a personal tragedy. Heartbreaking and beautiful."
-Carrie Sharp
" I loved the Crayon Artist story that Austin Pollack shared on NC5 This Morning at 9. He finds peace and therapy in immersing into his creativity, which helps him deal with emotional pain, I thought his art and his heart were beautiful."
-Amy Watson