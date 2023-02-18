Bruce Willis applauded for bringing awareness to dementia following family's release of diagnosis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — He's been a major box office draw for decades, a star of action franchises and classic thrillers including "Die Hard," "The Sixth Sense," and "Pulp Fiction." This week, the family of Bruce Willis announced he has a form of dementia. Some are applauding the star's decision to go public with the diagnosis because of the dementia awareness it brings.

In the statement released by various members of Willis' family, it was announced Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. While that is not Alzheimer's, the Alzheimer's Association has a focus on all forms of dementia.

"We do express our sincere appreciation for the courage in making this diagnosis known," said Amy French of the Alzheimer's Association. "Frontotemporal dementia affects the frontal lobes of the brain and the temporal lobes. Those particular sections of your brain manage our ability to speak, use words, and understand words."

"His whole career was based on his ability to speak and use words and communicate. The impact of having a disease that impacts that very skill is heartbreaking, but at the same time, it's also courageous of him and his family to come forward with this diagnosis. In doing so, they raise such awareness and help educate other people in regard to this disease. Each time a person comes forward with this diagnosis, whether it's a famous person or just a normal person like you and I, that helps erase the stigma and gives education of the plight of those effected by Alzheimer's disease."