'Brutal' Lawn care workers share why the timing of this heat wave was almost cruel

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — With all of this intense heat, a lot of us are trying to spend as much time indoors as we possibly can. But for a lot of people, their job doesn't give them that option. That's certainly the case for lawn care workers.

As soon as the AFA Lawncare crew arrives to a job, they feel like the clock is ticking. That's because, in part, they have quite the schedule to keep. "In a day, we usually do around 20-25 [yards]," said Shaun Akers, a supervisor for AFA Lawncare.

But they also keep a fast pace due to the intense temperatures. "Once you start working for an hour and your head starts hurting, you gotta sit down. It gets a little brutal," said Akers.

Shaun says the timing of this heat wave was especially cruel. Their bodies didn't have a whole lot of time to adjust. "We just went from it being cool and rainy to boom -- being hot," he said.

The recent rain also means they're playing catch-up with their customers, right when it's pretty easy for him and his crew to overheat. "In the last two weeks, I think we missed 5 days of mowing," said Akers. "If you have good customers that understand that will work with you. I mean, they realize how hot it is."

Especially when it's this hot, Shaun isn't afraid to ask his guys to take a break or just forgo a mow altogether. "If I feel like the guys have overdone it, it may only be 1 o’clock, and we’ll just call it a day," he said. "We’re just cutting grass, it ain’t worth our health."

They've also been starting their work day between 30 minutes to an hour earlier than their normal start time, to beat the heat.

When they can keep working, they try to get the yard done as fast as possible. After all, the faster they get done, the faster they're out of the sun. "If you see somebody out in the heat, and you have cold water, ask them if they want one," said Akers.

Do you have a job that requires you to work outside? Have tips on how you can avoid heatstroke? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.