Buc-ee's in Crossville ribbon-cutting, opening June 27

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On June 27, doors to Texas-based travel center Buc-ee's will open to the public at 6 a.m., and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 11 a.m.

The store will occupy more than 53,400 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. The address is 2045 Genesis Road.

“Crossville is in the heart of such a beautiful community, located just about halfway between Nashville and Knoxville,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “Whether folks are headed to Music City, the Great Smoky Mountains, or beyond, Buc-ee’s Crossville will now provide a delicious, safe, and fun place to stop. There’s never been a better time to be in Tennessee.”

City of Crossville Mayor James Mayberry and Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster will be in attendance for the store's opening.

“I’ve been telling everybody here that you can see a picture, but until you step inside a Buc-ee’s, you really don’t get it. Photos just don't do it justice," said Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster. "It’s retail and a restaurant with 120 gas pumps outside — you can’t call Buc-ee’s just a gas station.”

The announcement of the store's arrival was the subject of much anticipation. A groundbreaking ceremony for the site was held one year ago.

“Mayor Mayberry was talking about the people of Crossville being so friendly. The people of Buc-ee’s are a happy bunch. We’re from the South, and we gravitate toward friendly people." said Buc-ee’s Co-Founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin III. "I don’t doubt that we’ll fit in just right in Crossville and in all of Tennessee.”

A second Tennessee location is under construction in Sevierville.

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee's is known for its award-winning restrooms, cheap gas and signature products, including Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.