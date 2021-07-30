Buena Vista Heights neighbors want to help curb violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Inside the North Police Precinct, neighbors gathered to hear and express concerns about the recent violence.

Council members Brandon Taylor and Kyonzté Toombs organized the meeting.

North Nashville based community organizations and MNPD also spoke about what they are doing to try to curb crime. Still, those who call the 37208 zip code home say more needs to be done.

"We do have a lot of work to do, we can point to instances that our children are doing but there is a reason," said one resident.

The residents of the Buena Vista Heights neighborhood are asking for help. Police Commander Anthony McClain says crime in the area is decreasing -- a 25% reduction but murders and sex crimes remain high.

"For the first 29 weeks of 2021, we had seven homicides in District 2," said McClain

McClain said commercial robberies in the area were down to single digits at four, and car thefts were down, as well.

But so far this year, stolen guns are seeing an increase.

"So far in 2021, 46 guns have been stolen out of cars in District 2, out of a total of 51 guns stolen out of cars in the North sector. So, District 2 accounts for about 90% of the guns stolen out of cars," McClain said.

But when the people got a chance to speak -- they wanted the city to know -- they didn't need more meetings but more solutions.

Things got tense when residents asked for better solutions for youth.

"How about talking about empowering these young men so they have real exposure, so they have real solutions that teach them about how to be businessmen and owners and not a servant to a society that don’t care about them," said Chef Mic True with Gideon's Army.

Pastor Curtis Bryant, of Greater Heights Missionary Baptist Church, spoke, asking for everyone to do his or her part in making the community safer.

"Of course we hear anger in this room, we hear frustration, but I just want to encourage us to become active."

Commander McClain says his focus is cleaning up Brick Church Pike and Trinity Lane, as well as Dr. D.B. Todd and McKinney Avenue. McClain also spoke on more community policing and precision policing.