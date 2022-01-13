Burglar forces down door and rips alarm out of the wall in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A burglar ripped a family's alarm system out of the wall, and now their sense of safety has been shattered.

Rania Michael and her family have called Nashville home since they left Egypt. On Saturday evening, they went to dinner and came home to find their home burglarized. They believe it happened between 4:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Their alarm was ripped out of the wall before it could alert anyone.

"He had a minute to stop it,” Michael said, “And the thermostat, we found that on the floor."

They quickly got a new alarm system installed. "The wire got cut off, so he had to rewire it, bring a new keypad," Michael said.

She said cash, jewelry, and laptops were taken. The back door is now boarded up, and they’re waiting on a handyman to come out.

"Every minute, my mom is here, I have a little one, my sons, so I worry about my family," Michael said.

Michael is hoping someone in the Highland Creek area might have picked up home security footage of the burglary suspect.

"It was very dark back there,” Michael said, “Nobody can see anything."

While moving has crossed her mind, for now she's going to focus on getting the burglar arrested.

"It affected everyone emotionally more than it affected us financially," Michael said.

She went to area pawn shops looking for some sentimental items but didn't find them. Police said no arrests have been made yet, and there's no description of the burglar available.