Burglar suspect in dinosaur costume caught on camera in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A guy in a dinosaur costume was caught on camera during a suspected burglary in Nashville.

A ring camera caught the moment the man dressed in a dinosaur adult onesie burglarized a vehicle. Then, he tried to get into the home on Bowling Avenue.

"That’s weird,” Mary Patton said.

Patton said she's surprised he's still on the run a week later.

"You would think that he’d be more noticeable in a dinosaur costume," Patton said.

Police said he also burglarized a home on Richland Avenue. The residents were out of town last Sunday. A woman walking by noticed a door wide open and called police.

"Hope it’s an aberration," Anne Livingston said.

It's not clear what all was taken. Livingston said some neighbors on the Nextdoor app thought he was armed.

"If he was carrying a gun, that’s another level of scary," Livingston said.

She's lived in the neighborhood for 25 years.

“If you go back, it’s probably been 15 years at least I think, it was around the time a movie was being filmed in our neighborhood, back on Meadowbrook, we had a string of car break-ins and it was really excessive," Livingston said. "We had policemen in all black walking our streets at night."

Neighbor Lauren Miller said she will now have a heightened sense of awareness.

"I mean you’re constantly waving to the neighbors, feeling like you know each other, so I feel like we’re probably a little bit more lax than we should be," Miller said.

This shows why it’s important to lock your doors. "Setting alarms, making sure there’s no valuables left in the car," Miller said.

Police believe the burglar is about 6 feet tall. If you recognize him call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.