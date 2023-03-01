Business executives urge state lawmakers to abandon anti-Nashville legislation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of executives in Nashville have sent a letter to state lawmakers asking them to back away from the bills that seemingly target Nashville.

Former mayoral candidate and attorney Charles Robert Bone is one of about three dozen high-profile executives, lawyers, and CEOs in Nashville who signed their names to a letter addressed to the Lieutenant governor and House Speaker.

The letter says if lawmakers pass several bills aimed at Nashville in retaliation for turning down the Republican National Convention, the entire state could face economic hardship.

Among the proposals in the bills: cutting Metro Council from 40 members to 20, de-funding the Music City Center and eliminating runoff elections.

Bone says he and the others in the letter want to de-escalate the political environment.

"There's always going to be disagreements, but I think the message from this group should be not trying to escalate that further but to see if we can de-escalate that," Bone said.