Business still lags on 2nd Avenue, even after record crowds next door

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With throngs of tourists and party goers in town for the 4th of July, businesses along 2nd Avenue say they wish more of them would have made their way to their shops.

The street is torn up as the city continues to reimagine 2nd Avenue as part of a reconstruction project following the Christmas Day bombing in 2020.

The city has made it obvious that stores along 2nd avenue are open, with large neon pink banners that urge people to "turn the corner" down to shops on 2nd Ave. But shop owners say the construction is still having an impact with people not coming by.

Folks at Nashville Souveniers say they did fairly well on the 4th, but not as well as they'd have liked with so many people in town.

"They know 2nd is open, they know we're here," said Morgan Bell with Nashville Souveniers. "It's just the fences, small sidewalks, not as much space of walking when there's a big crowd in town, it's a deterrent in and of itself."

Even though the full project won't be done until early next year, businesses say they're looking forward to part of the road opening back up in September, as they do what they can through the busy summer tourist season.

More on 2nd Avenue's struggles:

2nd Ave 'Turn the Corner' campaign urges people to still visit businesses as construction continues

Business owners say construction on 2nd Ave. is cutting into their bottom lines