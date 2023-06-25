Busy week at Bridgestone Arena as the Predators celebrate 25 years.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Preds fans, it is time to celebrate! This week the Nashville Predators will have a three-day block party to mark their 25th anniversary on the Bridgestone Arena Plaza.

It is a busy and exciting week at Bridgestone because the block party coincides with the NHL Awards and Draft also happening this week in Nashville.

It all gets started Monday. The party, in partnership with Tractor Supply, will start at 3 p.m. People can get autographs from Alumni Preds teammates from 4 to 6 p.m., then the nominees for this year's NHL awards will walk down the red carpet starting at 5:15 p.m. and the ceremony is to follow.

Tuesday at noon will be the EA Sports NHL 23 World Championship. The block party will get started again at 3 p.m., get more autographs, and there will be a live concert at 7 p.m.

Wednesday the Block party continues at the same time with more autograph opportunities. Then the red carpet will be rolled out again for the NHL Draft at 4:30 p.m. The first round of the draft starts at 6 p.m. Then the rest will happen Thursday.

The Block Party is free, and you can buy tickets to see both the NHL Awards and Draft. Buy your tickets and see more info on the week's events here.