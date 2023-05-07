Busy weekend: Nashville events draw large crowds across town

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of people are expected at Nissan Stadium to watch Taylor Swift perform this weekend, but it's not the only event drawing big crowds in Nashville.

The Era's Tour, isn't the only party in town.

At Sevier Park, $10 got you inside a festival jammed with live-music, food, and activities.

With so many events happening at once, people knew to plan for some extra traffic.

"Well the freeways are crowded, getting down here was crowded, but once we got off the freeway, it was no problem finding a place to park," festival attendee, Diane Denison, said.

According to the Nashville International Airport, the various events are set to draw around 464,000 people throughout the weekend.

And while the extra driving time may bother some, small-business owners said they welcome the extra foot traffic.

"Coming on the heels of the pandemic, rushing to the future, what we do today should be a blueprint of what we can do tomorrow and more. So look at how well we managed this today," co-owner of Groovy Print Strokes, Tyrone Coleman said.

The swifties were also busy at Centennial Park shopping for souvenirs during the 52nd annual Tennessee Craft Fair, where hundreds of artisans were selling hand-made treasures.

Kim Waag, with TN Craft said the combination of great weather and many out-of-town guests has placed this year is in the running to break the fair's attendance record.

"It's helping a lot of artists and it's not only putting back into the revenue locally here, even if they're out of state, but it's also helping them in their career," she said.

With Nashville continuing to grow, some say, this weekend is a taste of what's to come.