Buying from local meat farmers could lead to long-term savings

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — High gas prices mean you're likely going to start picking up some of the tab that farmers are paying for fuel.

There are ways to save, according to Nashville's Porter Road Butcher.

"If we start thinking more regionally, and start supporting the people who are doing it right, we are going to have more of a level out," said James Peisker, co-founder and COO of Porter Road Butcher.

Porter Road Butcher sources from 40 farmers in Tennessee and neighboring states. Like everyone, their farmers are paying more at the moment to fuel their equipment, so the butcher shop is working with them to make sure there's limited waste. Something smaller businesses can do.

"We try to make sure we're utilizing the animal, respecting the life that we've taken and using every last piece. So we pull out these really cool cuts, like butcher cuts, Merlot Cuts, Denver Cuts — cuts that are amazing, but just aren't really heard of. The reason we do that is because then we then cut down on the waste, the trim and we maximize the money cuts that people are looking for," Peisker said.

Porter Road Butcher has a popular subscription service. Getting meat delivered may cost customers a little more in the coming weeks, but the co-founder says they can save where other big meat processors cannot.

"We're able to keep down our costs on cardboard because we get it from Clarksville. We're able to keep down our gel pack costs because we're getting it outside of Louisville. We're trying to think more regionally, trying to source as much as possible locally to make sure we're not shipping stuff from all across the country, across the world," he said.

Customers should expect a fuel surcharge in the coming weeks.

For that thinking shopping local is more expensive, Peisker said to think again.

"It may be more expensive now, but if the system becomes the standard way, if Porter Road meat becomes the bottom level of meat, then the future is going to look bright and beautiful," he said.