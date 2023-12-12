'By the grace of God, we are still here': Members of Madison church destroyed in tornado plan to rebuild

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Members of a Madison church are starting over after a tornado leveled the building, but they say they still have a lot to be grateful for.

"I feel a great loss, of course," said Luther Hill, Jr., Pastor at Sabbath Day Church of God in Christ. "But I am thankful God spared our lives."

The building that housed the close-knit congregation is now unrecognizable after an EF2 tornado swept through East Campbell Road. Brick walls were flattened, and items from the sanctuary were tossed around.

While church leaders said the destruction is heartbreaking, they are relieved the storm didn't hit just a few hours earlier when the sanctuary was filled with people attending regular Saturday morning services.

"I think the last person left the building about 3:30 p.m., and we had no idea the tornado had hit our structure until later that night," said Hill.

After confirming the walls of the church were no longer standing, word spread quickly to the congregation.

"They called us that night," said Ronald Harris, a minister at the church. "The pastor’s wife was saying, the church is gone."

Church leaders said they have insurance and want to rebuild in the exact same location, but they know the process will take time.

They are still finalizing plans on where to hold services until a new building can be constructed.

"We’re fond of the neighborhood," said Hill. "The neighborhood is friendly. We have neighbors in the back who offered assistance when they found out what happened also."

In the meantime, everyone at the church continues to support one another and stay focused on the positive.

"You can’t be nothing but thankful that God allowed you to see another day," said Harris.

"We just going to have to take it one day at a time," added Hill. "God is still in control."