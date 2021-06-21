Bystanders try to save man at Crockett Park with an automated external defibrillator

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two bystanders worked frantically to save a man who collapsed on a trail by using an automated external defibrillator.

Crockett Park is a popular spot to exercise for people like Ronald Handd. "I walk here every day," he said.

In 2017, a coach named Doug Campbell died from a heart attack while running at the park. In his memory, family and friends raised money to purchase half a dozen automated external defibrillators. "I’m a heart patient. That means a lot to me," Handd said.

On Saturday, Allen Hutcheson saw a man collapse on a trail between the park and the YMCA. "I hope we did everything we could at that moment in time," Hutcheson said.

Tad LeFevre and his wife saw what was happening and asked someone to grab an AED. Fortunately, the audio from the device explained to them what they should do. “It’s there and very self-explanatory,” LeFevre said.

Hutcheson and LeFevre worked on the man until medics arrived. "With it located where it was, and with how quickly we were able to get it to us, and with it doing its job... it really gave him the best chance for survival possible," LeFevre said.

The man didn't survive according to a spokesperson for the City of Brentwood. However, Hutcheson and LeFevre want his loved ones to know they did everything in their power to try and save him. "So sorry for the family," LeFevre said.

Now, they want to encourage other runners to know where the AED's are located in case someone in the park needs help. One of the boxes is at the tennis center, there’s a couple by the ball fields, one at the amphitheater restroom, and another at the shelter restrooms.

When people open the box with the defibrillator, it immediately dials 911. They also have them at Tower Park and River Park too.