Cable provider disconnects displaced Waverly resident's service after NewsChannel5 inquiry

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two-and-a-half weeks after the flood in Waverly, a displaced woman couldn't get her cable disconnected because she lost her password in the high water.

"Why can’t you do it by her social security number or even the address?" said Wanda Chambliss.

Wanda Chambliss tried helping her 85-year-old mother stuck in the situation. She imagined cable customers, like her mother, would automatically get a break because of the devastating flood.

"They’re already in debt. It’s overwhelming to them...They don’t have vehicles, money, can’t you help them?" she said.

Chambliss believes her mother's passcode was written down on a paper inside furniture that was destroyed in the flood.

"I have her account number [but] they still need that passcode. Well, can I talk to your supervisor? No, well they'll have to have the passcode too. So everybody just wants a passcode that’s just floated down the river. I don’t know how they’ll expect us to come up with it," she said.

NewsChannel5's Hannah McDonald asked DIRECTV about the account. After several emails, a DIRECTV spokesperson shared they went ahead and disconnected the service.

“We work with customers in disaster areas to provide them assistance and have already resolved the matter as the customer had requested." DIRECTV spokesperson

It is not clear if the family will get any sort of refund.