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Cade Cothren announces he is running for State Representative

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Cade Cothren Facebook
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cade Cothren, the convicted and then pardoned former aide to then House Speaker Glen Casada has announced he is running for State Representative.

Cothren made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying in part that the campaign is "about standing up for the people of Tennessee and defending the principles that built our state: faith, family, and freedom."

You can watch his full announcement below.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Tenn. mom invites son's organ recipients to do his favorite activity, dance

Here’s a beautiful story of how one mother turned her grief journey into a gathering of gratitude… and organ donation awareness.

Robb Coles highlights a special event organized by Cari Hollis – whose 26-year old son Austin died two years ago. Austin agreed to be an organ donor – and that single gesture saved multiple lives.

Cari reached out to as many recipients she could find – several of whom traveled to Nashville for an emotional celebration in Austin’s honor. One woman – whose life was saved by receiving Austin’s lungs – put it simply: “He’s my angel”.

- Rhori Johnston

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