Cade Cothren announces he is running for State Representative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cade Cothren, the convicted and then pardoned former aide to then House Speaker Glen Casada has announced he is running for State Representative.

Cothren made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying in part that the campaign is "about standing up for the people of Tennessee and defending the principles that built our state: faith, family, and freedom."

You can watch his full announcement below.

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