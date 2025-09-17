Cade Cothren sentenced to 30 months in prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The sentencing hearing for former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada has been pushed back because the sentencing for his longtime aide Cade Cothren took much longer than expected.

Cade Cothren is the former chief of staff for ousted Tennessee speaker Glen Casada and the man who took on a fake name to land state mailing contracts. Various legal maneuvers and objections have delayed what’s usually a pretty quick sentencing hearing.

Cothren was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by a year of supervised release.

We also heard testimony from Marilyn Calfee, the wife of former state Rep. Kent Calfee. Kent couldn’t attend due to his battle with Parkinson’s, but his wife testified about Cade's good character.

When questioned about Cade's questionable behavior back in 2019 — like drug use and racist text messages - as first uncovered by NewsChannel 5 Investigates — Marilyn testified it did not diminish her view of who he is.

Former Speaker Glen Casada's sentencing will take place on September 23rd.

